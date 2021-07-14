Sierra Cabrera blaze could have been caused by an owl

Sierra Cabrera blaze in Turre could have been caused by an owl.

It is thought that the blaze which occurred on Monday, July 12, could possibly have been caused by an owl. Luckily the Andalusian Forest Fire Prevention and Extinguishing Plan (Plan Infoca) were able to bring the fire under control in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Work then continued to make sure that it was fully out.

On Monday afternoon The Consorcio de Bomberos del Levante were alerted to 3 fires that occurred at the same time. Extremely high temperatures were seen on Monday and strong winds were also witnessed in the areas of the fires. The three fires occurred in Pozo del Esparto (Cuevas del Almanzora), San Juan de los Terreros (Pulpi) and in Los Gallardos. All three fires were put out without any major issues but later on Monday night a concerning blaze started in the Sierra Cabrera.

The blaze left many people worried due to its severity and its location. Infoca along with the Guardia civil are investigating the cause of the fire. The initial investigations suggest that it could have been caused by an owl coming into contact with an electrical tower.

Plan Infoca took to social media to declare that the blaze was under control in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The fire had broken out in an area called La Pilica, and people were worried as houses were nearby.

112 Emergency services were alerted to the fire at 22:22 on Monday night. Firefighters quickly rushed to the scene of the blaze and this included one environmental officer, a fire engine and 23 forest firefighters.

Maribel Sanchez, the delegate of the Andalusian Government in Almeria, was impressed with how rapidly the firefighters were able to act. “Last night I was talking to the mayor of Turre, Martin Morales, who thanked me because he saw the rapid intervention of the Levante and Infoca firefighters, which meant that the fire could be considered stabilised practically two hours after it started”, said Sanchez on Tuesday.

