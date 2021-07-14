Jet2 to restart Scottish amber list flights

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will restart their flights and package holidays departing from Glasgow and Edinburgh airports on July 19.

The resuming of holidays and flights follows yesterday’s announcement from the Scottish government that it will be getting rid of quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers returning from amber list countries from July 19.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “News that the Scottish government is allowing fully vaccinated holidaymakers to travel to amber list countries without having to quarantine is very welcome news and is another positive step forward, both for customers and the travel industry.

“It finally signals a meaningful restart to international travel and allows our customers to enjoy flights and holidays from Scotland to a wide choice of green and amber list destinations this summer, rather than having just a handful to choose from.

“As the largest tour operator in Scotland, we will be restarting flights and holidays from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports to amber list destinations from July 19 onwards.

“We know our customers in Scotland will be delighted by this news and, due to the enormous pent-up demand, we know there will be a sharp increase in searches and bookings for our flights and Atol-protected package holidays.

“We are looking forward to a very busy summer, flying customers away to their favourite destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands,” according to Travel Weekly.

