Ryanair announces 77 routes from Malaga Airport

RYANAIR has announced it will be offering 77 routes from Malaga Airport this year.

The airline has also confirmed it plans to fly around 5 million Ryanair passengers at Malaga Airport.

According to Ryanair: “The airline will operate a total of 77 routes with more than 315 weekly flights.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It added: “Ryanair is restoring connectivity to Malaga and recovering Spanish air traffic, while continuing vaccination campaigns across Europe in time for the peak holiday season.

“Spanish customers and foreign tourists can now book their vacations by flying at even lower rates and with the option to take advantage of Ryanair’s zero exchange rate in case their plans vary.

“To celebrate the schedule, the Irish airline has launched a seat offer with flights starting at €19.99 for travel.”

The airline said: “This promotion will be available until midnight on Thursday, July 15, on the Ryanair.com website.”

Jason McGuinness, Director of Commercial at Ryanair, said: “As Spain’s number 1 airline, we are delighted to contribute to the reactivation and growth of tourism in Malaga despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. After the success of the vaccination campaigns, Spanish air traffic, led by Ryanair, will recover strongly in the summer of 2021 and, therefore, we are very happy to announce our schedule for the Andalucian city airport.

“This calendar will involve the traffic of 5 million passengers per year through 77 routes, including summer and winter destinations such as Belfast, Fez, Menorca, Rabat, Pisa, Sofia, Aarhus (Denmark), Lanzarote, Paris Beauvais, Kaunas (Lithuania), Stockholm Arlanda, Agadir, Riga and Turin.

Ryanair customers in Spain can now book a getaway with the peace of mind that, if their plans vary, they can change the dates of their trip for free.”

Ryanair Holdings Plc, the largest airline group in Europe, is the parent company of Buzz, Lauda, ​​Malta Air and Ryanair DAC.

It carries more than 149 million passengers a year, operating more than 2,400 daily flights from 81 bases and connecting more than 240 destinations in 40 countries.

The airline has a fleet that exceeds 470 aircraft, with an additional order for 210 Boeing 737s, which will allow Ryanair Holdings to reduce its rates and increase its traffic to reach 200 million passengers.

The airline’s plans for its routes could boost tourism to the Costa del Sol this summer.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.