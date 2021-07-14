Rincon de la Victoria offers swimming programme for the disabled

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has announced it is offering a swimming programme for disabled people.

The council said the programme will be available on its beach in Rincon de la Victoria.

Councillors announced the programme for people with disabilities or reduced mobility for the summer has been expanded by an hour after the Spanish Red Cross got involved.

The assisted bathing programme is open to the public from Tuesday to Friday from 4 pm to 9pm, and on weekends from 10am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm.

More than 300 people are expected to enjoy the service during the summer season.

The service, which is managed by the Rincon de la Victoria Red Cross, serves a greater number of people every year who have some kind of difficulty when bathing.

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, spoke about, “the important work carried out by the Red Cross by offering the possibility of people with reduced mobility and the disabled to enjoy our beaches during the summer season through this plan.”

He added: “Assisted bathing can be demanded both by residences, associations that serve these groups, the elderly, or individually.”

Julia Merino, from the Rincon de la Victoria Red Cross, said: “This service aims to improve the quality of life of these people, and offer the possibility of experiencing the enjoyment of bathing in the sea, in addition to promoting integration and interpersonal relationships.”

The Department of Beaches at Rincon de la Victoria Council allocates an annual financial allocation of €6,538.40 to the Red Cross to pay for the management of the provision of the service composed of a monitor, volunteers and maintenance of material.

