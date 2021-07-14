RECORD in abandonment and mistreatment of animals in Malaga. The Society for the Protection of Animals and Plants in Malaga also known as “José Cabra” refuge, has published the balance of data for the first half of 2021 and has confirmed the record in abandonment and mistreatment of dogs and cats in the city. Carmen Manzano, president of the society assures that this first half of the year has been “very hard because we have received many cases of abuse and neglect.”

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, proof of this is the data published by the Society for the Protection of Animals and Plants as 410 dogs and 154 cats delivered by individuals have entered the shelter. On the other hand, 35 dogs and 6 cats have been adopted and Local Police have attended to and saved 60 dogs and 9 cats. Finally, they have rescued 86 dogs and 108 cats from the Municipal Zoosanitary Center.

Manzano explains that “there is not only physical abuse towards animals but also psychological abuse, which is the most difficult to solve.” The Society for the Protection of Animals and Plants, in the balance of data for the first semester of 2021, details that 379 dogs and 135 cats have been adopted in national adoptions and 107 dogs and 72 cats in international adoptions, including Holland, Germany, Sweden and Finland.

It also indicates that they have returned, thanks to the presence of microchips, 50 dogs and 2 cats to their families and that, unfortunately, they have had to euthanize 18 dogs and 25 cats, the majority of puppies that were in very poor condition or infants that did not have a positive outcome. Regarding the litters, the president of the shelter affirms that “they pose a great problem, not only economic, but also psychological because when they enter you know perfectly well that they will not survive, but you still try.