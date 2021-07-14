ONCE again as part of the Safe Tourism Plan, police officers from France, Germany and Italy to patrol Mallorca hot spots.

In total 19 officers have been sent to the Balearics for the summer and although they assumed duties on July 1, it wasn’t until July 14 that they were officially welcomed at an event held at the Hotel Es Port, in the Port of Soller.

The President of the Mallorca Hotel Federation (FEHM), Maria Frontera, the Mayor of Soller, Carles Simarro, Alejandro Hernández and Government Delegate in the Balearic Islands Aina Calvo spoke about the importance of this gesture from the police departments of the three countries taking part.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



On Mallorca, four German police officers will be deployed to the Guardia Civil quarters in Santa Margalida and Arta, and they will patrol in the tourist areas of Platja de Muro, Can Picafort and Arta, Son Servera, Capdepera and Sant Llorenç.

At the same time, two French gendarmes will work with the Guardia Civil in Calvia and Soller with duties in those two municipalities as well as Deia and Fornalutx.

In total there are six officers from France, four from Italy and nine from Germany with three moving to Ibiza and the remaining 16 being based around Mallorca for July, August and September.

The reason for bringing these officers into Mallorca is three-fold as there is an increase security, it promotes international cooperation as all forces fight against global crime and there is a direct improvement of care of foreign tourists.

Thank you for reading ‘Police officers from France, Germany and Italy to patrol Mallorca hot spots.’