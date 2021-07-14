Police arrest man in Madrid for sexual abuse of three girls

POLICE arrest in Madrid for the sexual abuse of three girls. Officers of the National Police from the Torrejon de Ardoz police station have arrested a man as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of sexual abuse and exploitation for pornographic purposes of three minors, the grandchildren of his ex-partner, when they were under his care, the Higher Headquarters of the Madrid Police reported this Tuesday, July 13, in a press release.

The investigation began in May when a woman denounced that her ex-partner had continuously abused several of her grandchildren. In fact, he provided various digital computer storage media that the alleged perpetrator had forgotten at his home when they ended their romantic relationship, as reported by 20 Minutos. The officers specializing in technological crimes were able to analyze these media, verifying that not only were several dozen photographs kept where the minors posed naked or were the protagonists of various touching but that there were videos where the girls were abused.

Once the perpetrator was identified, they discovered that he was in Colombia, he had made the trip the day before the complaint was filed. Subsequent inquiries determined that he would return to Spain in June. Once he landed in Madrid, he was arrested at the Adolfo Suárez airport as the alleged perpetrator of three crimes of sexual abuse and exploitation of minors, with the judge ordering his immediate imprisonment.

Later, in the search of his home, officers seized a mobile phone, a laptop, a video camera and various storage devices for analysis. The investigation remains open for the total clarification of the facts since it is not ruled out that there could be more victims or that the recordings could have been distributed.