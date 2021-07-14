Over five Andalucian municipalities now have covid incidence rates above 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Tarifa and Conil de la Frontera (Cádiz), Aguilar and Villanueva de Córdoba, and Peal del Becerro (Jaén) are Andalucian municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants that exceed the rate of 1,000 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The provincial public health alert committees will now meet to review the restrictions in force by all the above municipalities to see if further restrictions need to be put in force.

Last Wednesday, the Junta de Andalucía agreed to request prior ratification from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA) to restrict freedom of movement and the closure of non-essential activity in the Jaén municipality of Peal de Becerro due to the rate of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

The Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA), based in Granada, later agreed not to ratify the order of July 7, 2021, of the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía, which requested confinement of the municipality of Peal de Becerro, located in the province of Jaén.

According to the latest data updated by the Ministry of Health, 27 municipalities exceed the rate of 1,000 cases in 14 days (13 more than seven days ago), but only five of them have more than 5,000 inhabitants, Tarifa (rate of 1,050 ), Conil de la Frontera (1,453), Aguilar (1,076), Villanueva de Córdoba (1,095) and Peal de Becerro (1,755).

Higher than 1,000 per 100,000 incidence rates

The 22 municipalities with a Covid rate higher than 1,000 but less than 5,000 inhabitants in which the provincial public health alert committees will have to decide whether or not to apply perimeter closure are Almócita (1,136), Armuña de Almanzora (2,000) and Tíjola (1,550). ) in Almería; Santaella (1,235), Cañate de las Torres (1,813), Pedro Abad (2,699), Pedroche (1,417) and El Viso (1,589) in Córdoba; Nevada (1,026) Ugíjar (3,814), La Calahorra (1,946) and Agrón (1,153) in Almería; Niebla (1,166) and Santa Bárbara de las Casas (1,821) in Huelva; Lopera (1,670), Cambil (1,080), Valdepeñas (1,005) and Aldeaquemada (1,470) in Jaén; Istán (1,606), Ojén (1,022) and Montejaque (1,053) in Malaga and the Sevillian municipality of Martín de la Jara 1,050).

