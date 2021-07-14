One confirmed dead in Cuban anti-government protests

At least one person has been confirmed dead in rare protests against the government in Cuba.

Thirty-six year old Diubis Laurencio Tejeda died in La Guinera, a suburb of the capital city Havana, on July 12. According to Cuban state media reports he was part of a group which attacked police but other protesters insist that Tejeda was instead attacked when he joined a spontaneous demonstration in the neighbourhood.

Since Sunday, thousands of people have taken to the streets in protest over the government’s handling of coronavirus and the economy. The government has labelled them “counter-revolutionaries” and suspects the US of stoking unrest.

The government of Spain called on Cuba to speed up reforms.

“Spain defends the fundamental right of all citizens to freely and peacefully demonstrate and calls for the Cuban authorities to respect this,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on July 13.

“Cuba is suffering from a crisis involving various aspects, including the economic crisis and the drop in tourism stemming from COVID. To tackle this situation, it is necessary to step up the pace of the reforms.

We express our concern over the serious shortages facing the Cuban people. We are equally aware of the worsening situation of the pandemic on the island and will study ways to provide assistance to alleviate the situation as we have done with other countries in the region,” it added.

