Nearly 500,000 euros approved for storm damage repairs in Alicante

Nearly 500,000 euros have been approved for storm damage repairs in Alicante as part of the project to repair Camino Molineta.

The City Council in Alicante have approved the repair project which will see work done on “roads in Bacarot, the Las Atalayas industrial estate, the La Vallonga area, the road affected by the Lo Mollet watercourse, the intersection with Camino Molineta and the Cañada del Fenollar” according to the town hall.

The Governing Board of the Alicante City Council has approved the project to ‘Repair the Camino Molineta’, and they aim to carry out the necessary repair works with a budget of 481,612 euros.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The repair work is set to take around three months to complete and will solve lots of problems that have occurred due to storms and water damage.

Councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez is extremely pleased that the work is going ahead. “We are going to repair the damage caused by the rains during the storms, which caused the deterioration of the network of roads and streets in several areas of District 5, making normal pedestrian traffic on the affected streets and roads difficult”, said Gonzalez.

Sadly, recent rainstorms have caused sinkholes, sinking pavements and cracks to appear in various places.

The counsellor said that the works will be “carried out over a period of three months and will repair all the roads and streets affected, and the current deterioration of these roads will be solved”.

“With these important works we want to remedy the problems on the roads and the road surface on various dirt tracks, as well as repairing potholes”, said Gonzalez.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.