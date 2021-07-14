Mijas reinforces the anti-Covid measures on its beaches

MIJAS town hall reinforces the anti-Covid measures in place on its beaches for this Summer season



Jose Carlos Martin, the councillor in charge of the beaches in the municipality of Mijas, on the Costa de Sol, announced on Tuesday 13, the reinforcement measures that the department has carried out in the face of anti-Covid protocols this high season along the coastline.

“Three drones have joined the Rescue and Lifeguard system that we already had in place, to calculate the capacity of our beaches, and ten controllers for the same purpose, to guarantee that the mandatory metre and a half between towels from different units is respected by family members, thus creating safer spaces to enjoy this natural environment”, said Mr Martin.

As the councillor explained, “the vaccination rate is good, but the virus has not disappeared, and all the security measures that we can implement from the local administration we will continue to carry out because the health of our neighbors and tourists is essential for us”.

With regard to the drones, they will fly over the Mijas coast during the summer to control the capacity of the beaches, and the data they collect can be consulted on the municipal website www.mijas.es where it indicates the updated percentage of the occupancy, so that users can choose whether or not they want to go to a more crowded beach or look for one that is quieter.

Sixty-five hand sanitizing gel dispensers are distributed along the Mijas coastline, “One of the measures that offered more security to our bathers last year, and that we have repeated in 2021, is to have a permanent cleaning professional in the beach bathrooms so that the bathroom is disinfected after each user “, added the councilor.

Mijas Town Hall has also installed informative posters on its beaches with all the recommendations on the prevention of the coronavirus, and the rules of use of the coastline, and can also boast of being awarded the quality seal of ‘Safe Andalucia’, in addition to the flag that guarantees all the measures are in place against the virus such as that of ‘Safe Tourism Certified’ against Covid 19, as reported by 101tv.es.

