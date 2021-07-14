Migrants try to enter Spanish city in 2nd clash in 3 days

Over 100 men from Africa tried to get over a high border fence to enter Spanish territory in North Africa last night, July 13.

Over 100 men of African nationality used grapples and threw stones at police officers as they tried to get over a high border wall and enter a tiny Spanish territory in North Africa.

Police said this morning, Wednesday, July 14, that two Spanish police officers were injured during the incident. This is the second attempt in three days by migrants from sub-Saharan African countries that have tried to enter Melilla, according to Spanish authorities.

The group also tried to use poles and sticks in an effort to get onto Spanish soil with Moroccan security also helping to stop the assault, officials have said.

According to ABC, around 20 of the migrants managed to get into Melilla during the incident. They have been tested for Covid at the local migrant processing centre and remain in quarantine.

Tension has been building between the two countries since May when more than 10,000 people entered Ceuta from Morocco. “There is no coordination. Information is not flowing between the two states,” Maleno explained.


It was also recently reported that nearly 2,100 migrants have died trying to reach Spain in the first six months of this year.

The death toll is close to figures recorded for the entire of 2020, according to the non-governmental organisation Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders).

