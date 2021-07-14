Malaga health workers warn the increase in cases is affecting hospitals

MALAGA health workers warn that the increase in cases is already affecting hospitals. The explosion of infections in the last month, in which the cases of coronavirus have multiplied by four, not only currently affects young people who contract the virus asymptomatically or less seriously without being admitted.

Health workers warn that it is already beginning to generate serious symptoms and impact hospitals in the province. In fact, on Monday, July 12, there were 152 hospitalized and this Tuesday, July 13, they amount to 190. Thirty-eight more in just one day which results in a 25% increase in people admitted in just 24 hours, as reported by Malaga Hoy. “It is the perfect storm. Just when we took off the mask, the contagions have skyrocketed; a situation that is beginning to have an impact on hospitals”, summarized the head of the Infectious Diseases Service of the Regional Hospital, José María Reguera.

The doctor specified that the spread of the Delta variant, which is much more contagious than the others, coincides with the fact that not even half of the population has been vaccinated with the two doses. Only 45% of the population are fully vaccinated. In addition, restrictions have been relaxed after the state of alarm ended and people took off their masks. “It is the perfect cocktail for what is happening,” he concluded. He admitted that professionals view “with great concern” the massive infections that are taking place because healthcare pressure is increasing at a time when the workforce is depleted by the summer holidays.

Reguera also pointed out that, while in the first waves the average age was between 70 and 80, now it is between 40 and 50. “Young people who enter in serious conditions are a drama. That affects us, families and patients. Some of them end up in the ICU and it is not an easy situation. We are used to seeing the deceased but in other ages. Bringing young patients to the ICU affects us. A person’s life has a value regardless of age, but it is not the same to put a 28-year-old in Intensive Care than an 85-year-old grandfather”, he reflected.