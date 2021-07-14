Two people fatally ran over lorry driver in Madrid and fled the scene

The Guardia Civil has arrested two people for their alleged involvement in a hit and run in Madrid.

The Guardia civil have located two people who are now being investigated for an alleged hit and run at kilometre 53 of the N-VI, the municipality of Guadarrama.

Just after 11pm on July 2, the Civil Traffic Guard was notified of a traffic incident in which the lifeless body of a man, 54, had been run over.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The officers carried out a thorough inspection of the scene and found that the man had been run over by a lorry-type vehicle. The driver fled the scene, according to a press release from the Guardia Civil in Madrid yesterday, July 13.

According to 20 Minutos, officers began an investigation, looking at CCTV footage from the scene and eventually identified the driver of the lorry as a resident in Ciudad Real.

Officers suspected the driver was planning on leaving the region when they located the lorry after it had been booked into a workshop in Castilla-La Mancha to fix the damage to the vehicle.

After talking to the driver and the passenger of the lorry, it became clear that they had thought the blow was the result of an animal being run over, specifically a wild boar, so they continued on their way and left the scene. The two occupants of the lorry, aged 37 and 64, are being investigated.

Under article 382 bis of the Criminal Code, if the driver of a vehicle or moped voluntary leaves the scene after an accident in which a person is injured or deceased they will face penalties ranging from three to four years in prison. They will also be banned from driving vehicles and mopeds for a period of six months to four years.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.