Harry Maguire’s father suffered damaged ribs in Wembley stampede

Harry Maguire has said that his father’s suffered damaged ribs in the Wembley stampede after ‘the England defeat on Sunday.

England defender Harry Maguire has told how his father was left with suspected broken ribs by a crowd of ticketless fans who breached the ‘inadequate’ security at Wembley at the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, July 11.

A mob of fans were seen bursting through a disabled entrance ahead of the England match on Sunday causing some security guards to fall onto the ground. While footage shared on social media captured one man repeatedly being kicked in the head and body.



Harry Maguire’s father was caught up in the chaotic scenes inside the stadium on Sunday night and left struggling to breathe. Maguire described what happened as “scary” and said his family would be “more aware” when attending games in future.

The 28-year-old told The Sun: “My dad was in the stampede. I have not spoken with him too much but I am pleased my kids didn’t go to the game. It was scary – he said he was scared and I don’t want anyone to experience that at a football match.

“I have seen a lot of videos and have spoken to dad and my family. It was my dad and agent who suffered the most. He was struggling with his breathing afterwards because of his ribs, but he’s not one to make a big fuss – he got on with it.

“I hope we can learn from this and make sure it doesn’t happen again. Dad will always support me and go to the games but he will be a little bit more aware of everything going on around. We should all be more aware and learn from it. Things could have been a lot worse but we have to make sure it does not happen again.”

UEFA has launched an investigation after ticketless fans breached stadium security.

The Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire’s father, ended by saying that he was glad his children did not go to the match because his father has “normally got one of them on his shoulders”.

