EasyJet offers more holidays to Spain

EASYJET has added more holidays to amber list countries, including Spain, as travellers continue to look to get away this summer.

The airline will be offering more Easyjet holidays to countries including Spain this summer.

Following the UK government’s move to allow vaccinated tourists to come back from amber list countries without quarantine, Easyjet is offering more holidays for travellers to Spain.

Garry Wilson, CEO of Easyjet holidays, said: “We know how important holidays are and how much the nation has missed jetting off in the last 18 months due to various restrictions and testing requirements, so we welcome the latest travel developments and changes to FCDO advice which mean we can take even more people away safely this summer.

“With summer back on, we’ve put even more holidays on sale to meet the demand and can’t wait to take even more people on a well-deserved break in the coming weeks and months.”

The news comes after the UK government confirmed that fully vaccinated tourists coming back from amber list countries will not have to quarantine from July 19.

Speaking last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said: “We will maintain tough border controls, including the red list and recognizing the protection afforded by two doses of vaccine. We will work with the travel industry towards removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate on return from an amber country.”

People traveling from countries designated green by the UK Government do not have to quarantine when arriving in the UK but must take PCR tests before departure and after they arrive.

Travellers from amber list nations, such as mainland Spain, are required to undergo a 10-day quarantine and take PCR tests after arriving in the UK.

Those who have had two vaccine doses will not have to quarantine after coming back to the UK from popular areas of Spain, including the Costa del Sol.

