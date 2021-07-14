The Delta coronavirus variant removes the group immunity target, forcing 90% to be vaccinated.

The Spanish Government’s goal was to reach 70% of the population by mid-August with two doses, which was an approximate calculation to achieve the desired collective immunity, but the mutation of the virus has left that figure behind: some experts are now saying the ideal situation is to approach 90%.

European citizens are obsessed with a figure: 70% of the population vaccinated with the complete regimen. For months, the leaders of the EU committed to reaching that percentage before the end of the summer of 2021, so far, in Spain, 46.7% of the population have been fully vaccinated.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The barrier is 70% because it is assumed that with that percentage group immunity against COVID-19 is achieved, that is, there are so many people protected that the virus no longer has a way to circulate and, although it continues with us, it no longer it’s so dangerous. With the delta variant entering the scenario, the calculation could change and more percentages might be required to achieve this effect.

However, experts warn that in reality, 70% was never a fixed number and that it will be necessary to get more people vaccinated, due to the Delta, or with the Alpha variant- in other words, the immunisation campaign must continue.

Related:

The Delta variant, first detected in India – which now accounts for more than 90% of new Covid cases in the UK – has raised concerns as it appears to be somewhat more resistant to vaccines than the Alpha variant that was first detected in Kent and previously dominated in the UK.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.