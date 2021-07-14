Competa set to host the Miss and Mister Malaga Province Pageant

Competa is set to host the Miss and Mister Malaga Province Pageant in an event which will attract participants from Axarquia and villages in Malaga.

The Malaga town of Competa will be hosting the First Gala of the Miss and Mister Province of Malaga Contest on Sunday, July 18.

“Competa once again attracts to Axarquia an event of provincial interest that attracts the attention of many young people who are seduced by these contests,” said the vice president of the Commonwealth of Municipalities of the Costa del Sol Axarquía, Juan Peñas.

The event “offers an alternative leisure activity for the residents of the village and economic dynamism as there are many participants from all the villages of Malaga who will attend, most of them accompanied by family and friends” added Peñas.

Aroa Palma, a member of the Commonwealth of Municipalities of the Costa del Sol Axarquia, congratulated the town hall of Competa “for bringing this event to the municipality of Axarquia”. He also went on to invite anyone from the Malaga area to come and visit Competa and discover the event.

“Competa is one of the most attractive villages in the region because it preserves the typical Andalucian style in its streets and for the natural environment that surrounds the town centre,” said Palma.

The event is set to be held at the IES Almijara from 20.00 hours in the courtyard on Sunday, July 18. The event will see representatives from towns within the province announced and they will be presented with a sash so that they are ready to go forward to the Grand Final of Miss and Mister Province of Malaga, as reported 20 minutes. This will take place on August 7 in Competa. At the August event the representatives for the RNB Spain-National Beauty Contest will be selected.

