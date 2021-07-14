Catalonia to impose a curfew on 150 municipalities as of this weekend

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Catalonia to impose a curfew on 150 municipalities as of this weekend
Catalonia to impose a curfew on 150 municipalities as of this weekend. image: Wikipedia

Catalonia decrees a curfew from 1:00 to 6:00 in 158 municipalities as of this weekend.

Catalonia is back under curfew just two months and five days after the end of the state of alarm was announced by Spain’s PM, Pedro Sanchez.

The Catalonian government has announced that it is implementing the night closure again to try to contain the explosion of infections from the fifth wave of coronavirus. The present wave is having more impact than expected and is now said to be among the highest in all of Europe.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Catalan Executive decreed a curfew from 1:00 to 6:00 in all those municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants with an incidence of cases of more than 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days.

The same curfew applies to all those areas that, without reaching these figures, are surrounded by municipalities that do suffer from this high incidence. 

In total, as announced by the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, the measure affects 158 Catalan municipalities, including its capital, Barcelona. The rest of the most populated cities in Catalonia, such as L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Terrassa, Badalona, ​​Sabadell, Tarragona, Mataró, Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Reus or Girona will also be subjected to night closure. The only exception is Lleida. 


Along with them, other populations with a particularly high cumulative incidence – doubling the threshold of 400 – such as Salou, Sitges, Sant Pere de Ribes, Arenys de Mar, Platja d’Aro or La Selva del Camp, with the highest rate, of 1,235.40 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week. 

In addition, there are 13 municipalities such as Cabrera de Mar, Vilassar de Dalt or Olesa de Montserrat with data lower than an incidence of 400 in which a curfew is also decreed due to their proximity to other localities with high incidence rates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here