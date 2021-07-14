Cabaret Festival returns to Spain’s Almeria with a stunning line-up that will take place over five nights.

Almeria’s Cabaret Festival will be held at the Recinto de Conciertos del Ferial and will have a stunning selection of artists performing over five nights. The event will run from Wednesday, July 14 to Sunday, July 18.

The artists appearing at the festival are El Barrio, God Save The Queen, Aitana, Carlos Rivera and Ara Malikian. Performances will start at 22:00 hours at the Recinto de Conciertos del Ferial each night. The festival is made up of artists who are part of a travelling festival which was launched in May in Spain’s Madrid.

“With Cabaret Festival we add more options to an impressive range of musical entertainment for the coming months, turning this summer’s agenda in Almeria into another powerful attraction for our city, both for the people of Almeria itself and for those who decide to come and visit us,” said the Councillor for Culture and Education of Almería City Council, Diego Cruz.

This is the second year that the festival will take place and it is recognised on a national level. The festival is known to include artists who are extremely admired and relevant. The festival will visit different cities throughout Spain, which makes it truly unique.

The event offers a small audience the chance to see their favourite artists in an exclusive and intimate space. The event has been adapted to comply with coronavirus prevention measures and all health and safety guidelines will be followed. The Red Cross are also collaborating with the event.

