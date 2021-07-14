BRUSSELS sets the end of petrol and diesel car sales in 2035. The European Green Deal is one of Brussels’ priorities for the next few years and the approaches are ambitious. So much so that the European Commission sets the end of sales of combustion vehicles, petrol and diesel, and also hybrids in 2035.

As reported by 20 Minutos, this was explained this Wednesday, July 14, by President Von der Leyen, accompanied by several commissioners, in the presentation of initiatives in the framework of the fight against climate change. In addition, the Commission proposes a fund of €72,000 million to face the increases in electricity and energy poverty. The European economy based on fossil fuels “has come to an end,” the president herself told the press. “The emission of CO2 must have a price” that works as an incentive to move towards less polluting technologies, said Von der Leyen to summarize a broad regulatory package that “combines the reduction of emissions with measures to preserve nature and to put jobs and social balance at the heart of this transformation”.

In any case, this new step by Brussels will then have to be negotiated with the Council of the EU, which represents the Member States, and with the European Parliament, so that the EU reduces its polluting emissions in 2030 by at least 55% compared to 1990, with a view to shedding CO2 by the mid-century. The EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) puts a price on carbon and reduces the emission limit for certain economic sectors each year. “In the last 16 years, it has managed to reduce emissions from electricity generation and energy-intensive industries by 42.8%,” they argue. But now the Commission proposes to lower the global emissions limit even further and increase its annual rate of reduction. The Commission also wants to phase out free allowances for aviation.

