BREAKING NEWS: Police arrest estate agent over black England football stars ‘racist tweet’

Police arrest Savills estate agent over alleged black England football stars ‘racist tweet’.

Greater Manchester Police have arrested the Savills estate agent who allegedly posted a racist tweet about black England football stars after the Three Lions lost the European Championship to Italy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 11.

Andrew Bone, 37, called for police to investigate and presented himself at Cheadle Heath police station this morning, where he was arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Malicious Communications Act.

Savills suspended the commercial building manager pending an investigation after Bone claimed his account was hacked.

A racist message was posted on his profile moments after Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho missed their penalties in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Police officers were seen searching Bone’s home in Greater Manchester before leaving with a laptop. Detective Inspector Matt Gregory said: ‘The actions of a small number of people overshadowed what was a hugely unifying event for our country on Sunday evening.


‘We are firm in our commitment, any racist abuse whether online or off is not acceptable. We now have one man in custody and our investigation continues.’

 

