BREAKING NEWS: Balearic Islands back on UK’s amber list

THE UK government has put the Balearic Islands back on its amber travel list.

The Balearic Islands, including Mallorca and Ibiza, will go back on the UK’s amber list.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps MP said the move will take effect from 4am on Monday.

Mr Shapps said that since then “We’ve seen the rates double and also the rate of positivity of these tests double, meaning that we’re going to need to move quickly, as we said we might always have to do.”

From July 19 those who have been fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine after coming back to the UK from an amber list country, however travellers who have not been vaccinated will still have to quarantine.

The Transport Secretary also said that four countries would join the red list, while the Balearic Islands will go on the amber list.

The politician also announced that other countries, including Croatia, would be moved to the country’s green travel list.

The news comes after Spain has been trying to attract tourists to its most popular destinations, including the Costa del Sol, ahead of the summer.

