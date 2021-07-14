Body of a young woman discovered floating in the sea in Barcelona

Sadly the body of a young woman has been discovered floating in the sea of Spain’s Barcelona near the town of El Masnou.

A naval unit of the Maritime rescue section of the Guardia Civil have been able to locate the young woman’s body. She was discovered floating in the sea near Barcelona’s El Masnou and was wearing a swimming costume when she was found.

The Armed Forces reported that the Provincial Maritime Service of the Guardia Civil were alerted to a body in the water at 11:40 am. They quickly sent a naval unit out to recover the body. A boat from the Red Cross also went to search for the body with the naval unit.

Sadly, the body of young woman was recovered and the body has now been taken to the port of El Masnou. She was wearing a swimming costume when she was pulled from the water.

A team for the judicial police unit of the Guardia civil headed to the scene to start an investigation. They aim to discover how the woman ended up in the water and what caused her death. It appears that the young woman’s identity is not yet known and in these circumstances, as reported La Vanguardia, a report will normally be filed for a missing person. If the death is suspected to be suspicious then this would change the procedures which will be followed.

