Balearics worried it could go on UK amber list tomorrow

Despite the double-jab scheme in the UK for countries on the amber list, the tourism industry in the Balearics is bracing itself for the islands to be moved down from the green list to the amber. The British Government will be reviewing the traffic light list tomorrow, July 15.

Covid cases in the Balearics are still rising with case numbers per 100,000 and the positivity rate now at 10 per cent, the numbers are well above UK green list requirements.

Many Brits have been wanting to go to the Balearic Islands and not have to isolate on their return. But cases in Spain have now tripled over the past two weeks to 368 cases per 100,000 people, with more than 21,000 new cases on July 9.

Mallorca and Menorca have also seen a rise in cases, according to Majorca Daily Bulletin.

A source told the Sun: “It’s all still up for discussion, but the figures aren’t great which is why it was on the watch list in the first place.”

This would mean that Brits who have not been fully vaccinated will have to self-isolate for 10 days and take a Covid test on or before day two and on or after day eight when returning back from Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza.

