Axarquia animal charity calls for neutering service

AN ANIMAL charity in Axarquia is calling on councils to create a cat neutering programme to cut down on the problem of abandoned pets.

The APAA Nerja Dog Cat Rescue charity is appealing for local bodies to introduce an animal neutering programme in Axarquia after taking in hundreds of pets.

Sue Kiff, who works with the charity, said: “This year has been particularly bad for rescuing puppies and kittens from river beds and just dumped everywhere.

“There is an epidemic of cats everywhere.

“All of the associations are full and still they keep coming but we can’t take in any more at the moment.

“It is a very stressful situation. People expect us to run out and collect cats everywhere but we already committed to helping 50 cats and kittens so have to deal with them first and don’t get any help from the local Ayuntamiento despite promise after promise year upon year.

“We desperately need a cat neutering program in Nerja, Frigiliana and Torrox.”

She added: “We rescued 29 cats last month from one place alone and there are many many more in colonies that are fed by local people and neutered at their expense but it can’t be done alone.

“We need help from the local councils to do something and encourage people to nurture and neuter.

“I hope by… highlighting the situation it will help to get them moving.”

The charity is now calling on councils across Nerja, Frigiliana and Torrox to work to neuter animals to cut down on the issue of abandoned pets on the Costa del Sol.

