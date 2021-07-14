A helicopter found with 200 kilos of hashish in Torremolinos. The Guardia Civil in Malaga has intercepted a narco-helicopter and 200 kilos of hashish in an operation in which a person has also been arrested.

According to sources reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the aircraft was located on July 2 in the area of ​​the Sierra de Torremolinos, not far from the A-7, although they have not clarified the circumstances in which the aircraft landed in the area. The investigation remains open, so it is not ruled out that there will be new arrests in a case that clearly points to the trafficking of hashish from Morocco by air.

Images that have been circulating on social media show the aircraft in the middle of the field in the north of the Costa del Sol municipality. It is a Robinson R44, a four-seater American model that began to be marketed in the 1990s. Its technical data sheet indicates that it can carry a load of about 400 kilos and that it easily exceeds 200 kilometres per hour. The model is identical to one of the three that the Guardia Civil intervened in 2015 in the Bomber operation, carried out in Malaga, Cadiz, Toledo and Madrid with a total of 15 detainees and the seizure of a ton of hashish.

This intervention comes just one day after the National Police in Malaga seized a drone of almost five meters of wingspan that a group of French intended to use to transport drugs by air between Morocco and the Costa del Sol. The aircraft, capable of reach 170 kilometres per hour with seven hours of autonomy, was located in the nursery that the group, dedicated to the shipment of hashish and marihuana to France through the Go Fast method and by parcel, had in a rural house in Almachar, in the heart of the Axarquia.