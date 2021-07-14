21-year-old rapper shot dead while broadcasting live on Instagram

A 21-year-old rapper was shot dead while broadcasting live on Instagram. Zerail Dijon Rivera, known as Indian Red Boy, was fatally shot while performing live on the social media network.

The events took place on July 8, when the 21-year-old artist went live to perform with a friend in the Hawthorne community, in Los Angeles, when at least 12 shots were heard. According to the police reports to which the local press has had access, Indian Red Boy received at least one impact in the face, which, in the end, proved to be fatal.

As reported by 20 Minutos, in the video, which has gone viral around the world, the young rapper shudders after hearing a shot and only manages to say “get help”, before collapsing. It was the friend who he was doing the live broadcast with, not receiving a response from the rapper, called the emergency services.

According to preliminary reports, this was a premeditated attack, as other bullet holes were detected in the singer’s body. Hawthorne Police say “apparently it could have been a shooting from the outside,” and the victim was the “target.” In addition, authorities believe that the rapper could have been part of a gang in the city of Los Angeles and that the murder was probably due to a settling of accounts.