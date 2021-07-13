YOUNG woman from Cadiz dies after breast augmentation surgery. A 28-year-old woman has died in Cadiz, seven days after having undergone a cosmetic operation for breast implants. According to official sources, the cosmetic intervention proceeded as planned, although a short time later the patient lost her life, according to Diario de Cadiz.

The private clinic La Salud, belonging to the HLA group, in which the deceased young woman underwent the operation, has regretted the end that has been reached and has conveyed its “most sincere condolences” to the victim’s family. However, the hospital’s quality commission has carried out a review of the patient care process, both preoperatively, as well as the operation itself and postoperatively. And, according to this review, “all the established healthcare protocols have been rigorously followed”, which is why the death of the patient is branded as “unpredictable and inevitable”.

In addition, HLA, for its part, has suggested that the young woman’s family request an autopsy in order to determine the causes of death and that the situation be clarified as quickly as possible. Something for which the HLA group has already offered its collaboration to the family, “to fully clarify the facts in order to rigorously comply with the transparency standards that are foreseeable in a group with the solvency endorsed by HLA.”

