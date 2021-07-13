Watch the Guardia Civil catch a narco boat in the Strait of Gibraltar

WATCH the Guardia Civil launch catch a narco boat during a high-speed chase in the Strait of Gibraltar



The recording below, in which you can watch the Guardia Civil catch a smuggler’s boat, was released today, Tuesday 13, and comes from an arrest carried out last Saturday 10, in the Strait of Gibraltar, in which a boat is seen travelling at high speed through the waters, followed closely by another of similar characteristics from the Guardia Civil.

In order to combat the narcolanchas, the security forces have put into operation the high-speed launches that have been confiscated from the smugglers on previous occasions, in order to be able to compete on similar terms with them during the frequent sea chases that take place.

The chase in the video footage was carried out by the Maritime Service of the Guardia Civil in collaboration with officers of the Air Service, the latter, while providing surveillance service in the waters of the Strait of Gibraltar, observed a boat with four crew members whose course and manner of sailing had raised suspicions.

The helicopter pilot carried out approach manoeuvres and the officers were able to verify that there were numerous fuel cylinders inside, which are used to supply narcolanchas on the high seas.

A coordinated operation was then launched with two Guardia Civil vessels, by sea, and by air, to intercept the suspicious boat, which had fled upon noticing the police presence.

Finally, after a chase, the launch was caught, with the four occupants being detained, discovered to be transporting 30 bottles of petrol, and all four were arrested for the crime of smuggling.

Those arrested, all from La Línea de la Concepcion, reportedly have a long history of criminal records of the same nature, with one of them even the subject of a search and arrest warrant, after not returning to prison after enjoying a prison leave, as reported by abc.sevilla.es.

