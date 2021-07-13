Two men drown at Gava beach in Barcelona

Two men die after drowning at Gava beach in Barcelona



Two men, aged 69 and 70, died after drowning last Thursday on Gava beach in Barcelona, as sources from the Generalitat Civil Protection explained in a statement today, Tuesday 13.

According to a statement, 112 emergency services had received a call at around 12.15pm from the beach lifeguard who was on duty at that time, reporting that “two men were bathing in the water, a few metres away from each other, and that some witnesses had seen that they had trouble getting out of the water”.

The lifeguards and some bathers had helped to retrieve the two men, unconscious, from the water, and members of the Sistema d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) carried out resuscitation manouevres to try and resuscitate them both there at the beach. Members of the Gava, Barcelona Local Police, and three patrols from the Mossos d’Esquadra were also at the scene, having been deployed to the scene immediately after 112 emergencies had received the call from the lifeguard.

The 69-year-old man was transferred in critical condition to the Bellvitge de L’Hospitalet hospital in Barcelona, and the 70-year-old man was also transferred in critical condition to the Moisès Broggi hospital in Sant Joan Despí, also in the city.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Both men ended up dying in the respective health facilities on Friday 9, and the Gava beach authorities pointed out that at the time of the events they were flying the green flag, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.