Two men drown at Gava beach in Barcelona

Two men die after drowning at Gava beach in Barcelona
Two men, aged 69 and 70, died after drowning last Thursday on Gava beach in Barcelona, as sources from the Generalitat Civil Protection explained in a statement today, Tuesday 13.
The 69-year-old man was transferred in critical condition to the Bellvitge de L’Hospitalet hospital in Barcelona, and the 70-year-old man was also transferred in critical condition to the Moisès Broggi hospital in Sant Joan Despí, also in the city.
Both men ended up dying in the respective health facilities on Friday 9, and the Gava beach authorities pointed out that at the time of the events they were flying the green flag, as reported by 20minutos.es.
