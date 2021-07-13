Two men drown at Gava beach in Barcelona

By
Chris King
-
0
Two men drown at Gava beach in Barcelona
Two men drown at Gava beach in Barcelona. image. google maps

Two men die after drowning at Gava beach in Barcelona

Two men, aged 69 and 70, died after drowning last Thursday on Gava beach in Barcelona, as sources from the Generalitat Civil Protection explained in a statement today, Tuesday 13.

According to a statement, 112 emergency services had received a call at around 12.15pm from the beach lifeguard who was on duty at that time, reporting that “two men were bathing in the water, a few metres away from each other, and that some witnesses had seen that they had trouble getting out of the water”.
The lifeguards and some bathers had helped to retrieve the two men, unconscious, from the water, and members of the Sistema d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) carried out resuscitation manouevres to try and resuscitate them both there at the beach.
Members of the Gava, Barcelona Local Police, and three patrols from the Mossos d’Esquadra were also at the scene, having been deployed to the scene immediately after 112 emergencies had received the call from the lifeguard.

The 69-year-old man was transferred in critical condition to the Bellvitge de L’Hospitalet hospital in Barcelona, and the 70-year-old man was also transferred in critical condition to the Moisès Broggi hospital in Sant Joan Despí, also in the city.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Both men ended up dying in the respective health facilities on Friday 9, and the Gava beach authorities pointed out that at the time of the events they were flying the green flag, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here