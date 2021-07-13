Two English developers set to develop 100-million-euro commercial complex in Marbella

Two English developers are set to develop a stunning 100-million-euro commercial complex on the Costa del Sol in Malaga’s Marbella.

The two English development firms Citygrove and Burlington, have described the commercial complex as “the most modern and ambitious of the last 25 years” in Marbella. A staggering 100 million euros are set to be invested to begin with.

The project will have a plot of over 30,000 square metres and it is expected to bring in large international firms to Marbella’s coastline. The building work is set to start next year and should be completed by the end of 2023. At this point Marbella Plaza as it has been called should be ready to open.

It is hoped that the development will create over 500 direct and indirect jobs and Marbella town hall are said to be supporting the project.

Marbella Plaza “involves significant improvements for the well-being of the population, regenerating a degraded environment in a highly consolidated residential area, providing a significant improvement in mobility conditions, through the construction of a new four-lane road, and increasing the areas set aside for parks and gardens, public community facilities and public parking, all in accordance with the demanding urban planning requirements applicable in the municipality “, said the international retail consultancy firm, Savills Aguirre Newman.

The development is also expected to boost the image of the city and become “Marbella’s new calling card”, said Savills Aguirre Newman, as reported 20 minutes.

