Time to catch up with the latest news in brief from the Costa del Sol

ARCH visits

ARCH (Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses) will no longer be hosting visiting mornings on Sundays over the next few weeks, because of the summer heat. The Centre in Alhaurin el Grande will be closed to the public from Sunday July 18 until Sunday September 5.

Children’s Fair

FOLLOWING a request from fairground operators, the Estepona Council has agreed that the fair will remain open to the public until Sunday, July 18, at the Fair Park, from 7pm to midnight with capacity limitations and with control measures for the prevention of Covid-19 infection.

Vaccinations

ANYONE over 40 may attend the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos Marbella without an appointment for vaccination with the Jansen vaccine on Thursday, July 15, from 8.30am to 7.30 pm and Saturday, July 17, from 8.30am to 2.30pm or on the same day at the San Pedro Alcantara Tent.

Cardboard bin

RESIDENTS of Calle Tolox in San Pedro Alcantara have become so fed up with the amount of rubbish on the street and the lack of waste bins, they have created their own from a cardboard box which contains a bin liner and is emptied regularly.

Fair enough

ALTHOUGH the Fuengirola Council has been is forced to cancel the Fair in honour of Nuestra Señora del Carmen de Los Boliches it has agreed that the children’s attraction may be opened from July 13 until July 17 as work had already started on setting up.

Disability care

AFTER the AECC (Cancer Association) moved to a new site in Benalmadena, the Council has made the premises available to the Benalmadena Association for Disability Care (ABAD) which means it will double current facilities allowing them to expand their therapies and workshops, especially for the young.

