THE Junta states that 72% of ICU Covid patients are anti-vaxxers. After the press conference on Tuesday, July 13, after the weekly meeting of the Governing Council of the Junta de Andalucia, the vice president and counsellor for Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Marín, has warned that “72%” of the 122 people who are currently admitted to the Intensive Care Units of Andalucian hospitals with Covid-19 are “anti-vaxxers”, that is, “people who have not wanted to get the vaccine”, of “between 50 and 60 years old”.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, when analyzing the situation of Andalucian hospitals as a result of the new admissions that Covid-19 is causing, Juan Marín has indicated that it is “very atypical that people who were already vaccinated, between 50 and 60 years old,” were entering the ICU “, and in this regard, he has highlighted that” 72% “of current patients in critical care units are” anti-vaxxers “of the vaccine, after which he has made an appeal in favour of vaccination.

Accompanying Marín, the Andalucian Government spokesman, Elías Bendodo, has detailed that 64 per cent of the 102 people who have entered community hospitals this past weekend for Covid “were not vaccinated”. In addition, he has warned that “the age of the people who enter continues to fall”, so that “40%” of those weekend hospitalizations correspond to “those under 40 years of age, and of them, 85% are not vaccinated”.

Along these lines, Bendodo has defended that these figures show that “vaccination works”, because the people who have been injected with the two doses “get such a high immunization” that, although they can contract the virus, they achieve that “the disease does not evolve to a serious state and lead to hospital admission.