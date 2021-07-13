High temperatures lift pavement of street in the centre of Malaga

The high temperatures recently in Malaga have caused the pavement of one of the streets to lift.

The pavement on a central street in Malaga, Calle Puerta del Mar, has lifted due to the high temperatures recorded in recent days, particularly yesterday when they exceeded 40 degrees Celsius.

The grey tiles on the floor of the pavement have lifted as the expansion joints could not cope under the blistering heat yesterday, Monday, July 12, according to Diario SUR.

The area has been cordoned off by the City Council to prevent pedestrians from falling or tripping. The councillor for Land Management, Raul Lopez, said that the Municipal Planning Management has already been ordered to the public road conservation team to repair the area of the Puerta del Mar pavement in the coming days.

“There has been a ‘tent’ effect due to the high temperatures we have had. The dark coloured pavement does not help”, the mayor pointed out.

Andalucia suffered a heatwave this last weekend with hot air coming from the Sahara, sending the thermometers in Granada, Cordoba, and Sevilla above 40 degrees celcius, according to data on the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet website), after they had already warned of a scorching weekend.

Recording Andalucia’s highest temperature of the weekend was Granada airport, where the mercury reached 42.2 degrees Celsius at 3:20pm on Sunday afternoon, going even higher at 4:30pm, when it peaked at 43.3 degrees.

