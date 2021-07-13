Spanish social media influencer angers many with condom remarks

Spanish social media influencer and singer, Darrechi, has caused anger after saying he avoids using a condom by telling sexual partners he is sterile.

Naim Darrechi, 19, who has 26 million followers on TikTok has angered many women and girls on Twitter and in the mainstream media.

Darrechi stated that because none of his partners had fallen pregnant from unprotected sex with him “I started thinking that I had a problem”.

“So I tell them ‘relax, I’m sterile’. It’s true.” The interviewer, Spanish YouTuber Mostopapi laughed at the comment.

“I find it difficult with a condom, so I never use one,” he said.

He later came out on Instagram to apologise for the remark, saying: “I’m really sorry… it’s just crazy what I said” after his earlier comments went viral.

“I want to apologise, really. Sometimes I don’t realise the responsibility that is mine…

“I made a comment that really is out of place and that is not right. Sometimes I say things and sometimes I exaggerate, but here it’s just crazy what I said, I wish it had been cut at the edit and no one would ever have heard it,” he continued.

The equality minister for Spain has now asked a prosecutor to investigate Darrechi. Irene Montero said on Twitter that she wants an investigation into whether Darrechi’s comments were true and, if so, to identify victims of his deception as it would constitute as sexual abuse under Spanish laws.

She also pointed out that a new bill states unprotected sex without consent is now an assault, according to the BBC.

Spain has had a string of controversial court cases whereby men were convicted of sexual abuse rather than sexual assault. The law is to be debated in parliament in September.

“To take off the condom or ejaculate during intercourse without consent is sexual abuse today and the ‘only yes means yes’ law will recognise it as assault,” Montero tweeted.

She said that “to show off about such a thing in front of 26 million followers demonstrates the urgency of putting the consent issue centre stage”.

