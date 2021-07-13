Spain’s capital Madrid starts self appointment vaccinations for the over sixteens

The Community of Madrid has extended it’s self appointment vaccination campaign to the over sixteens.

The Ministry of Health believes that by doing it this way it will ensure that the entire target population that has not started the immunisation process can choose the day and time to be vaccinated anywhere among the 44 points available through the region.

The first appointments will be given today, Tuesday, July 13, as detailed last Friday by the Deputy Minister of Health Assistance and Public Health, Antonio Zapatero, and the general director of Public Health, Elena Andradas, during a press conference to analyse the epidemiological and healthcare situation of the Community of Madrid.

Over the last few days, Madrid has doubled its cases, while a large part of the aforementioned target population is still at the expense of reaching the complete vaccination regime, which is fundamental to face the Delta variant.

Spain’s two-week COVID-19 contagion rate kept rising on Monday, reaching 368 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, officials said, more than tripling in two weeks as infections have soared especially among young people.

Health emergency chief Fernando Simon said the pace of increase had reduced in recent days as officials believe the latest wave is nearing its peak. He praised new restrictions announced in the hard-hit Mediterranean regions of Catalonia and Valencia.

“We are still in a situation where we have to reduce risks,” he told a media briefing, deeming “really dramatic” the situation in Catalonia, which last week had Spain’s highest incidence with 725 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Simon said the infection hike in Catalonia could be attributed to the increasing arrival of domestic and foreign tourists amid the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

