Sierra Cabrera blaze under control in Almeria

Sierra Cabrera blaze under control thanks to the efforts of 23 forest fighters. The fire occurred in La Pilica in Turre, and residents were worried as were houses nearby.

The Andalusian forest fire prevention and extinguishing system (Plan Infoca) rushed to control a blaze which broke out on Monday late at night in the Almeria town of Turre. Luckily the fire was brought under control in the early hours of Tuesday morning, July 13.

Plan Infoca took to social media to declare that the blaze was under control in the early hours of the morning. The fire had broken out in an area called La Pilica, and people were worried as houses were nearby.

112 Emergency services were alerted to the fire at 22:22 on Monday night. The blaze broke out in the Sierra Cabrera. Firefighters quickly rushed to the scene of the blaze and this included one environmental officer, a fire engine and 23 forest firefighters.

Maribel Sanchez, the delegate of the Andalusian Government in Almeria, was impressed with how rapidly the firefighters were able to act. “Last night I was talking to the mayor of Turre, Martin Morales, who thanked me because he saw the rapid intervention of the Levante and Infoca firefighters, which meant that the fire could be considered stabilised practically two hours after it started”, said Sanchez.

The location of the blaze had worried people as it was, “in the area of La Pilica, where there are houses nearby”, said Sanchez.

“Last night, when we heard about the fire, we were very scared. We were on high alert. But thanks to the preparation of the Infoca resources, the professionalism of the Levante firefighters and the whole team (Infoca, Police, Civil Guard, Civil Protection…), for their rapid intervention, we were able to stabilise the fire.”

