Sevilla woman arrested for allegedly trying to suffocate her baby

SEVILLA woman arrested by the Guardia Civil after allegedly attempting to suffocate her eight-month-old daughter



Guardia Civil officers in the municipality of Lora del Río, in the province of Sevilla, have arrested a 30-year-old woman who was allegedly trying to end the life of her eight-month-old baby by suffocation.

It was the neighbours who first alerted the police, after hearing raised voices from the woman’s home, and several of them called the Guardia Civil to report that they believed a possible case of mistreatment of the woman towards her husband was occurring, at which point, a patrol of two officers from the local barracks was deployed to the location.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Upon arrival at the reported address, the officers verified that the detainee was in a state of drunkenness, and on interviewing the husband, he revealed that in the middle of an argument, his wife had hit him in the hands and his face with a large knife, and had then allegedly attempted to suffocate their eight-month-old daughter, while shouting, “I’m going to kill myself”.

The prompt action by the neighbours in alerting the police, and the subsequent rapid deployment of the Guardia Civil officers to the scene, clearly saved the life of the young baby girl, who thankfully did not suffer any apparent injuries during the mother’s attempt to suffocate her.

According to the first investigations carried out by the officers, the incident occurred as a result of a discussion in which the woman asked the husband – who has Spanish nationality, as does the girl – to sign the resignation papers to return to his country of origin, Nicaragua, as he was in Spain as an illegal alien, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.