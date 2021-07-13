Sevilla airport opens its new 3,500m² arrivals area

SEVILLA airport heralds the opening of its brand new 3,500m² arrivals area



Seville airport saw its brand new 3,500m² arrivals hall open on Monday 12, along with part of what will eventually be the baggage reclaim hall, once the full extension works of the building are completed.

This new space, constructed at the southern end of the terminal, incorporates the car rental offices, a restoration point, and four toilets fully equipped with ‘contactless’ elements, in line with anti-Covid protocols.

The luggage reclaim section of the new extension that has been brought into use comprises three double belts and two simple ones, but when the rest of the work is finished, there will be eight carousels from which to collect the suitcases and the entire arrivals area will occupy 4,500m².

As Sevilla airport opens its new arrivals, Aena’s next big project will be the work to reconfigure the aircraft parking platform, for which they have put out the tender to interested parties, with a budget of €599,999.71, a project which will result in a redistribution of the stands where the planes usually park, in order to optimise their use, and make operations more comfortable for the airlines.

At present, the airport’s parking apron has a capacity for 40 aircraft, including general aviation, both private and executive.

This is one of the last large contracts that remained to be tendered for in the planned expansion and reform of the site, work which is scheduled to conclude in March 2022, after the initial delay thanks to the first state of alarm disrupting plans.

During this phase of the works, the signage and markings that guide pilots, signalmen, and handling agents, and redistribute passenger flows through pedestrian paths in accordance with the new configuration, will be renewed, while among other improvements, will be work to the paths used to guide travelers during embarkation and disembarkation on foot.

While this work is being executed, mitigating measures will be applied to minimise the impact on the normal operations of the airport and to speed up deadlines, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

