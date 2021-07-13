Ryanair announces new route

RYANAIR has announced a new route connecting Knock Airport and Milan with two weekly flights.

The airline announced the move with a sale on the route.

The new Ryanair route is part of the airline’s schedule for later this year, which will deliver nine routes and over 30 flights a week to the UK, Spain and now Italy.

Irish consumers and visitors can now book a winter getaway, flying on the lowest fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee should plans change.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just € 19.99 for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight 15th July only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: “As vaccination rollout programs continue in the coming months and Europe’s international travel rebounds, we are delighted to announce a new Knock route to Milan Bergamo, operating twice weekly from November as part of Ryanair’s Irish Winter ‘21 schedule. Knock consumers can now look forward to exploring the wonders of Italy’s fashion capital, or choose from 8 other UK or Spanish routes available from Knock this winter.”

He added: “Customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero-change fee until the end of December 2021.

To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just € 19.99 for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Thursday 15th July. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

Welcoming the news, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport commented: “The airport are delighted to welcome a new winter service to Milan with Ryanair, which will provide the People of the West and North West of Ireland with our first winter European city break destination, which I have no doubt will be very popular following the resumption of non-essential travel from Monday 19th July – particularly amongst the weekend break seekers and the skiing community. We thank Ryanair for their continued unwavering support for the airport in expanding their route network during what continues to be a most challenging period.”

