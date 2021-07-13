Redevelopment of the port of Roquetas de Mar begins

REDEVELOPMENT work to transform the port of Roquetas de Mar begins with the traditional laying of the first stone



Marifran Carazo, the Minister of Development, Infrastructure and Land Management, accompanied by Carmen Crespo, the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Sustainable Development, along with Gabriel Amat, the mayor of Roquetas, today, Monday 12, laid the traditional first stone of the Port-city integration works of the Port of Roquetas.

This project, with a budget of €1,757,401 will entail, among other actions, the construction of a modern multi-purpose building in which the new fish market will be located, and help to make the port facilities more accessible for residents and visitors.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Ms Carazo stated that “from the Ministry of Development, we are bringing the ports closer to the cities without losing the functionality of their facilities. In the case of the municipality of Roquetas, in which tourism and fishing activity are increasing, this fact is decisive”.

Carmen Crespo pointed out that, “President Juanma Moreno has offered Almeria the support it lacked from the beginning”, and that through two investment councils such as Pesca y Fomento, has known how to identify the needs of the ports of Andalucia and give dynamism to fishing”.

Over 9,000m² of public space will be rearranged in the redevelopment of the port of Roquetas, with several buildings being demolished to later redevelop the resulting esplanades, providing the entire space with paving, furniture, lighting, and incorporating measures to improve accessibility and safety in public space.

An extension of the promenade that runs along the edge of the cliff until it reaches the new multipurpose building will be carried out, as well as expansion of the parking area, and rearrangement of the dry dock area, maintaining its capacity in number and type of boats, the position of the mooring pit, with a finished area of 2,000m².

The existing office and toilet facilities will be relocated to an area fitted out in the current fish market building,

In addition, the circulation platform, maneuvering, and loading and unloading area will be paved and rearranged, allowing circulation towards the Levante breakwater, the turning of 16-meter trailers, and the loading and unloading and visitor parking.

Restoration work will take place of the Castillo de Santa Ana and the esplanade of El Faro, where many public celebrations are staged throughout the year, which along with the Romanilla beach offers a unique setting in the municipality.

In addition, the port will be equipped with a new multipurpose building in which the new fish market is planned, with an investment of €724,269, and to expand the number of boats that will be able to make use of the beaching service, and thereby improve the working conditions of the fishing sector, a new, wider channel will be created into the port.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.