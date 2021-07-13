New branch of the Spanish Red Cross in Nerja

The Spanish Red Cross will once again have a permanent branch in Nerja, located on the ground floor of the Town Hall.

The councillor for social services, Daniel Rivas, has celebrated that the Spanish Red Cross will once again have a permanent presence in Nerja, “as a result of this new stage of collaboration between the Town Council and the Red Cross that we started last year with the aim of consolidating and giving greater visibility to the work carried out by the Red Cross in Nerja. This municipal commitment is materialised today with the signing of the appropriate agreement that enables the opening of this new local branch”.

Jose Alberto Armijo has been convinced that the presence of the Red Cross will allow reinforcing collaboration with municipal social services for families in need in the municipality who have been hit by the health, social and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. It will also help to develop projects in Nerja and programmes aimed at underprivileged groups.

The provincial president of the Red Cross, Rafael Juan Rodriguez, thanked the council for its generosity, announcing that this new delegation from Nerja will start its activity with an employment program. Subsequently, it will expand its services caring for the elderly and vulnerable people with initiatives such as purse cards.

“We come to join this great work carried out by the Town Council and the social entities of the town, for which we put ourselves at your disposal from this new delegation, which will be a magnificent point of reference thanks to its location”, he concluded.

