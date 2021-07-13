Emmerdale and Peaky Blinders star Toby Kirkup died alone shortly after being sent home from hospital.

Toby Kirkup, aged 48, sadly died hours after being sent home from hospital, an inquest has heard. Toby had studied drama at the University of Huddersfield and had appeared in multiple TV shows such as the BBC’s Peaky Blinders, Channel 4’s The Mill and even Emmerdale. The actor had also worked as a TV presenter, writer and a stagehand too.

On August 29, Toby had been admitted to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. He had had tingling sensations in his arms and had suffered from chest pains. Before being sent home to Titanic Mills in Slaithwaite, doctors at the hospital had diagnosed that he was suffering from gastritis.

The coroner’s court in Bradford heard how after being discharged from hospital he got worse. He had begun to vomit and tragically suffered a cardiac arrest. His family have raised their concerns over his treatment at hospital but the post-mortem has said that his death was due to natural causes.

According to the coroners officer the TV star had been suffering from drug and alcohol issues. The hearing has been adjourned until late September.

Toby’s friends and family had described him as “lovely to speak to”, and “always pleasant, polite and friendly” as reported Yorkshire live.

