PCR test costs ‘will not put off UK tourists’ this summer

TRAVEL experts have said that the costs of PCR tests to travel will not put tourists in the UK off this summer.

The experts said that the costs of PCR tests in the UK to go abroad will not put tourists off travelling.

Andy Tomlinson, managing director of Sutton Travel, told media: “I can see the hassle involved putting people off more than the costs.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“A lot of people have not been away for more than two years. I don’t think an extra £ 50, £ 60 or £ 70 per person will be an issue for those desperate to get away this summer.”

He added: “We have had to make ourselves really knowledgeable; we have got a list of things clients have to do, whether it’s tests or insurance.”

The news comes after the UK government’s announcements over the new requirements for travel are expected to cut costs for tourists and other travellers to Spain.

The government announced that Britons will no longer need to take two tests to travel to the UK from amber list countries, including Spain, from July 19.

The move is likely to cut costs for travellers coming back from amber list countries who are currently required to take two PCR tests.

The issue of the price of PCR tests had been causing concern amongst UK nationals wanting to travel abroad, as well as for expats in Spain traveling back to the UK to see family and friends.

The move to allow travellers to come back to the UK from abroad with just one test could boost tourism to amber list countries, including Spain, by cutting down on the costs of expensive PCR tests for tourists.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.