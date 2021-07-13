New Year, New President for La Cala de Mijas Lions

WHAT better way to start their new year under the Presidency of David Kay than an event including the Ladies Final at Wimbledon?

Held at the Village Inn in Riviera, a very English Afternoon Tea was provided including strawberries and cream whilst everyone watched the exciting tennis as jugs of Pimm’s helped to set the scene.

After a fun trivia quiz from Sandie – the Cala de Mijas Lions new Social Secretary – and raffle, David thanked everyone for attending with special thanks to PCC Wealth who generously sponsored the event, enabling the La Cala Lions to yet again raise funds for those in need.

