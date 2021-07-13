New aid in Nerja for young entrepreneurs

New regional grants have been approved for young people, aged between 18 to 35, wanting to start a business.

The Department of Youth and the Department of Employment, Training and Autonomous Work of the Junta de Andalucia, through the Andalucian Institute of Youth, has launched the ‘Innovactiva 6000’ programme, with a new line of aid intended for young people who want to start a business project.

The Councillor for Youth, Daniel Rivas explains that “the Junta de Andalucia has approved the bases for these grants, with a maximum amount of 6,000 euros, intended for young entrepreneurs, between 18 and 35 years old inclusive. In the next few days, the summons will be published in the Official Gazette of the Board where the deadline for submitting applications and the documentation that must accompany the application will be established.”

Rivas stresses that Nerja Town Council Youth Information Centre will offer advice and information on the requirements for young entrepreneurs from Nerja and Mareños interested in applying for these regional grants. The opening hours of the centre, located at Calle Almirante Ferrandiz, number 12, are from Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm.

Regarding the aid, they are intended to subsidise the start-up of the business activity (registry and notary), acquisition of furniture, tools, machinery, works of adaptation and adaptation of the property as long as it is owned, transfer rights and industrial property. Expenditures such as social security contributions, salaries, retributions or contributions of initial capital to the company will not be eligible.

Link: BOJA Approval Bases

