National spending on tourism in June recovered to pre-pandemic level

NATIONAL spending on tourism in June recovered to the pre-pandemic level. The summer season in Spain starts with encouraging data for the national tourism sector, at least with regard to Spanish trips. While waiting for the arrival of international visitors to gradually normalize, which are still well below normal before the pandemic, national tourism spending soared last June to exceed the levels recorded two years ago, driven by the end of the regional closures after the ending of the state of alarm last May.

According to a BBVA Research report released this Monday, July 12, the spending of Spanish credit card users of this bank in provinces and communities other than those they reside in was four percentage points higher in the last week of June than that registered in the same month of 2019, something that had not happened until now at any time since the pandemic broke out.

As reported by 20 Minutos, from the entity they explain that there is a strong correlation between their data on the flow of tourist spending and those of the Survey of tourism of residents of the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the indicator par excellence of the domestic reality of the sector, but which is published less frequently – its latest data dates back to the first quarter of 2021, so it is most likely that the official statistics come to confirm what these data point to.

Despite the great boost experienced by domestic tourism since restrictions were eased, June closed with global spending 20% ​​lower than in 2019, weighed down by low foreign demand. The vigorous recovery in domestic spending is set to offset, at least in part, the deficit of foreign tourists expected this summer.