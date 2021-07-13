National police dismantle marihuana network in Sevilla

NATIONAL police dismantle a marihuana network in Sevilla. The National Police has dismantled a criminal organization in the Tres Mil Viviendas neighbourhood in Sevilla. The family clan controlled up to five floors dedicated to the cultivation of marijuana. The nine detainees are charged with the crimes of belonging to a criminal organization, drug trafficking, illegal possession of weapons and fraud of electricity.

As a result of the police investigations carried out to respond to the increase in the cultivation of marijuana in the Tres Mil Viviendas neighbourhood in Sevilla, on June 30, Group VI of the Unit of Drugs and Organized Crime of the National Police in Sevilla, carried out an extensive device in which more than 100 officers belonging to various police units participated. The purpose of the operation was to arrest a “family clan” that, according to the investigators, has been engaged in the wholesale purchase of marihuana and that also controlled and directed up to five floors dedicated to the cultivation of marijuana in the Tres Mil neighbourhood. During the investigation, it was found that some of the houses where marijuana was grown were guarded with weapons by people who occupy a lower link in the organization and who were paid with a narcotic substance.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, a police operation was ordered to enter and search 12 homes located, specifically, in the areas known as Las Vegas, Los Verdes and Los Marrones, proceeding to the arrest of 9 people, all of them being members of a family clan and charged with the crimes of belonging to an organized group, drug trafficking, illegal possession of weapons and a crime of fraud of electricity. A total of 1,145 marijuana plants with an approximate weight of 150 kilograms have been intervened, bags containing buds of this substance, 20 grams of hashish, cutting substance, industrial weighing machines, a shotgun, ammunition, bladed weapons, two vehicles, one motorcycle, €5000 in cash, plus material necessary for growing marijuana such as thermal lights and lamps. All the detainees have a police record and have already been disposed of before the Judicial Authority.

