Are you an online casino player that developed an interest in sports betting? You’ve probably seen the offerings by bookies in your favorite online platform and decided to give it a try. Maybe you are a sports fan who recently discovered that there is much more fun and entertainment when money and bets are involved. You have probably tried it with a few friends and now want to explore the larger stakes available in online platforms. Or you simply want to find out if sports betting is the right type of entertainment or gambling career for you.

Whatever your motivation is for venturing in the world of online sports betting, getting started with the right foot forward will spell a difference in your gaming goals. To help you with it, we have listed the 5 most important dos and don’ts in sports betting for beginners. This list assumes that you are already familiar with how to choose reliable sites for online casino, cash-in and pay-out schemes, and the likes. As such we will focus on the fundamentals to quickly get you started with sports betting and to guide you in exploring additional knowledge you need to become an excellent bettor.

DO

1. Know the basics

There are three important components in sports betting: (1) choosing among different types of sports bets, (2) deciding the amount of stake you want to wager, and (3) determining the odds of desired outcomes or results.

You should know that there is a selection of sports bet you can choose from. For example, you can bet on a favorite team to win the game by more than a set point spread, or bet on the underdog to win or lose by less than a set point spread. These are called straight bets. You may also bet on the total combined final score of both teams which are called total line bets. The selection on sports bet is wide, so for starters, you may want to start with one or two types that are easiest for you to understand and be familiar with.

Once you have chosen a selection, you have to decide how much you want to wager on your bet. Some bookies require a minimum and sets a maximum stake, while others don’t. This is an important consideration when choosing sportsbooks.

Now, it is important to learn about the odds how your winnings will be possibly affected. Usually, betting on scenarios that are less likely to occur promises more earnings.

2. Start with familiar sports

Getting started on sports betting while still learning the mechanics of the sports you wish to wager on, might spell financial disaster and frustration for you. Sports betting does not rely on pure luck and your perceived psychic abilities. Success in betting is guided by wise and informed decisions based on probabilities and odds. And to do so, you have to be familiar with the teams, the athletes, the rules, and some history of the sports you are betting on, at the very least. For example, how will you decide on the point spread to bet on if you are unfamiliar with how and how much points are rewarded in a game. Having at least a few ideas about the teams and players will also help you come up with informed choices and defeat the bookies.

3. Create a bankroll plan

A bankroll is the amount of cash that you set aside for the purpose of betting. This is important to make sure that you will not spend more than what you originally intended to. This way, you will not be risking the money intended to pay your bills, rent and other needs.

Within your bankroll account, set a limit on how much you are willing to bet on a wager. Never go “all-out and all-in” especially when you are still a novice in sports betting. Don’t get tempted with the promise of higher stakes. Minimizing your losses gives you better chances of recovering them. Besides, the fun abruptly ends when your bankroll quickly dries out.

DON’T

1. Betting with emotions and chasing losses

As fans, we know that sports is not all about the wins and game stats. We are also here to witness the talent, the dynamics, the heart that athletes pour into their games. Some players have become our inspiration and role model that we passionately support their careers. But take note that sports betting is all about cold and hard facts on statistics and probability. So make sure that you put money on a wager that you analyzed objectively. You are still allowed to admire the team deep in your heart, but if the odds aren’t in their favor, don’t put your money on the line.

In addition to this, losing a bet can really affect you emotionally. But the sooner you get over it, the better. You have to keep in mind that in gambling, you win some and you lose some. Do not try to win back the money you lost by betting bigger or by jumping into one wager after another.

2. Ignore the odds offered by bookies

Different sportsbooks offer different odds for your chosen sports match or tournament. It’s important to shop around for the best odds. Being loyal to one sportsbook without checking out the offerings of others is not smart betting. Make sure that you are betting on the best odds out there to make the most out of your wagers.